Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.71. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

