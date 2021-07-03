Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.71. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 5.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
