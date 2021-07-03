Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 93.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $290.51 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.