VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality (Hedged) ETF (QHAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality (Hedged) ETF (ASX:QHAL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors MSCI World ex Australia Quality (Hedged) ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.32.

