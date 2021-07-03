VanEck Vectors MSCI International Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:ESGI) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

VanEck Vectors MSCI International Sustainable Equity ETF (ASX:ESGI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors MSCI International Sustainable Equity ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.38.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors MSCI International Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors MSCI International Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.