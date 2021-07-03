Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Uxin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 3,547,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,537,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57. Uxin has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

