USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of USAQ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66. USA Equities has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
USA Equities Company Profile
