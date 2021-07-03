USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of USAQ stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66. USA Equities has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get USA Equities alerts:

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.