Urus (URUS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $697,533.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Urus has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $697,533.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.39 or 0.00024244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00756082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.58 or 0.07728417 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

