Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,922,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of UPST opened at $121.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

