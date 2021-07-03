United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $217.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed by United Parcel Service's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain times. Notably, in February, the company's board increased its quarterly dividend by 1 % to $1.02 per share. Its ability to generate free cash flow is highly impressive and that supports shareholder-friendly activities. Moreover, e-commerce growth emerged as a huge booster amid this pandemic-ravaged scenario and is primarily responsible for UPS' earnings outperformance for four successive quarters. E-commerce growth is expected to boost its second-quarter 2021 results, scheduled to be revealed on Jul 27, as well. The company's liquidity position is appreciative too. However, high operating expenses are concerning. The coronavirus-induced weakness in the industrial sector is also a bane.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.92.

UPS stock opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 427,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

