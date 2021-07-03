United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-$27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

Shares of UNFI opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

