Unistake Price Tops $0.0358 on Exchanges (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $138,278.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00140775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00169411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,694.37 or 1.00054810 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,666,413 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

