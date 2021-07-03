Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. 447,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

