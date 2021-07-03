Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,909 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.57. 7,288,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,472,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

