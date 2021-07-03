Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 2,996,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,390. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $34.56 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

