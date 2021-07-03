Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.44 Million in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flushing Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

FFIC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 120,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $653.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

