Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

MMP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 930,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

