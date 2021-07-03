Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

