UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 723.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after buying an additional 340,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $226.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

