Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s (UNBLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale cut Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNBLF opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

