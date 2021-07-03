UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3,524.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 202,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $21.93 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.80 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Several research firms have commented on UMH. Aegis began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

