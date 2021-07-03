Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock.

ULE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 2,302 ($30.08) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,093.60. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

