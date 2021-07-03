UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REMYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.59.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.