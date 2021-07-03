UBS Group Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €94.82 ($111.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.54.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.