UBS Group AG Sells 26,866 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,866 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Hub Group worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Hub Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 444,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 134,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

