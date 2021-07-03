UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FND opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.43 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

