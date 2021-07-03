UBS Group AG Has $2.19 Million Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $296,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,690.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

