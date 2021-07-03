UBS Group AG Acquires 311 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $1,673,360.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,665.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total value of $221,498.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,898 shares of company stock worth $5,860,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

MLAB opened at $271.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.33. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

