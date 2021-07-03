UBS Group AG Acquires 30,505 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

