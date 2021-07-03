UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,139,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $108,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.