UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 127,391 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Republic Services worth $104,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

