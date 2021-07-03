UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 115,317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $98,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,759 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

