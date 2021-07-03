UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $91.75 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $91,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.65 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

