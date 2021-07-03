UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 6,329 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of IDEX worth $86,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $221.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $155.16 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.81.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. DA Davidson raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

