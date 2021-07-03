UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,804,869 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $83,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $129,735,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $53,461,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

