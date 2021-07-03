UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of NetApp worth $95,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in NetApp by 1,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 227.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.99 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.74.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

