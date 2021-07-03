Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Cut to €60.60 by Analysts at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBSFY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

UBSFY opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.29. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.