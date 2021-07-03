Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $7.75.

TWO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

TWO stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

