TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in June

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TV Asahi stock remained flat at $$18.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.70.
About TV Asahi
Further Reading: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.