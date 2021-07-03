TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 46.6% in June

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TV Asahi stock remained flat at $$18.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65. TV Asahi has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

