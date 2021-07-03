Truist Securiti Weighs in on Chevron Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Chevron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 99,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

