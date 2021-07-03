Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Devon Energy stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,048,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 125.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 93,383 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

