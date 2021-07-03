Truist Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $46.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE:CLR opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

