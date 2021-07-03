Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.10. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

