TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $6.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 597,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,046. The company has a market capitalization of $557.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,604 shares of company stock worth $577,520 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TrueCar by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 43.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TrueCar by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703,363 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.