Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.88.

TBK stock opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

