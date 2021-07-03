TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

