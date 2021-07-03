Trexquant Investment LP Sells 60,912 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,912 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.30 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

