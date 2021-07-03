Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,028 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROG. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

In other Rogers news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $198.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.91. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

