Trexquant Investment LP Has $301,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,127. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

