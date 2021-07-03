Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 8,482 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 98,096 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,289,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

