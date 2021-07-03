Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 6,370 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 660 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $33,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,624. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.